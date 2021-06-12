Family asks for help finding missing 68-year-old Ouachita County man

On Nov. 16, Ouachita County Sheriff's Department posted a welfare concern for Jerry Madison, a man last seen in the Bragg City area.

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. — On Nov. 16, Ouachita County Sheriff's Department posted a welfare concern for Jerry Madison, a man with diabetes who was last seen in the Bragg City area with his dog who returned four days after his disappearance.

According to Madison's family, he was last seen on Nov. 15 and is described as a 68-year-old man who is about 5 foot 8 inches and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

His family reached out to THV11 to add that there is a minimum $1,000 reward for any information on Jerry's whereabouts.