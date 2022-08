The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing thirteen-year-old boy who was last seen in Vilonia.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VILONIA, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing child.

13-year-old Kaeden Born was last seen in Vilonia near Bush Lane and is believed to be wearing black shorts and an orange shirt.