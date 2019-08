UPDATE: Tanisha Radford, 23, has been found, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Tanisha Radford, 23, has been reported missing by the Little Rock Police Department. They say she is homeless and was last seen a week ago.

Radford is 5 foot 3 inches, 175 pounds and is known to frequent the River Market area in Little Rock.

If you have any information on Radford's whereabouts, please contact Detective Hildeman at (501) 404-3042.