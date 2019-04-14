Update: Hot Springs Police Department says that the 21-year-old Trace Andrew Keeney has been located safe and sound.



According to the Hot Springs Police Department, 21-year-old Trace Andrew Keeney is missing. Trace Keeney is autistic and has the mentality of a 14-year-old.

Keeney is 5’6” and 185lbs, has red hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on his left bicep. He was last seen on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 8:43 p.m., at his residence.

He last seen wearing a short sleeve purple shirt with “Taco’s for Life” on it, sweat pants and high top lime green and black shoes. Keeney always has his Beats headphones on. They have green stickers on the side. He also always wears Oakley sunglasses.

Trace has possibly been picked up by an unknown subject and we believe he could be in danger. He could possibly be in route to Colorado.

We encourage anyone that has any information to please call the Hot Springs Police Department at 501-321-6789.

