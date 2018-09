HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - Garland County deputies are searching for 31-year-old Timothy Poss, who was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 1 on North Shore Drive in Hot Springs.

He is a 5 foot 6 inch tall male weighing 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red Razorback shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Please contact the Garland County Sheriff's Office at 870-489-6222 with any information.

© 2018 KTHV