GARLAND CO., Ark. (KTHV) - The Garland County Sheriff's Office is searching for John and Linda Hall, who were last seen together on Monday, July 30.

The two were seen in a white 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty truck with a license plate number of 414-PIW.

John Hall is a 75-year-old white male who is 6 foot, 1 inch tall and 220 pounds. He is missing half of his right index finger.

Linda Hall is a 73-year-old white female who is 5 foot, 4 inches tall and 170 pounds.

Both have blue eyes, gray eyes and wear glasses.

Please contact Investigator Brandon Huckaba at 501-622-3693 with any information.

