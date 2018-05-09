HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - Garland County deputies are searching for 31-year-old Timothy Poss, who was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 1 on North Shore Drive in Hot Springs.

He is a 5 foot 6 inch tall male weighing 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red Razorback shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

He has been missing for more than a month and police said they have searched all of the areas they determined he was likely to be in. After following leads, they believe he may be outside the county and are working to track him down.

In the meantime, Poss's family is planning to set up a post in Hot Springs to hand out flyers to ask the public to help find him.

Please contact the Garland County Sheriff's Office at 870-489-6222 with any information.

