GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for missing 35-year-old Robert Paul Jackson.

Jackson was last see on Sunday, May 17, wearing black shorts, a white t-shirt, blue shoes and a ball cap with an unknown color around Pakis Street. He is said to be driving a 2001 Silver Toyota Tacoma with an unknown tag number.

He is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds. He also has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on Jackson’s whereabouts, please contact the Garland County Sheriff’s Office at (501) 622-3660.

GARLAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

