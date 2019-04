GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff's Office has asked the public to be on the lookout for missing 13-year-old Megan Price.

She was last seen in the area of Belvedere Oaks Circle in Garland County on Wednesday, April 3, at approximately 10 p.m.

Price is described at 5 feet and 4 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should call the Garland County Sheriff's Department at 501-622-3660.