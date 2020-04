GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Garland County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for missing 46-year-old Danny Sanford.

Sanford was last seen wearing a blue shirt with stripes, a gray hat and jeans. Police say he may be driving a lifted black Chevrolet pickup truck.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sanford call the sheriff's office at (501) 622-3666.