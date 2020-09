The Garland County Sheriff's Office is searching for Kennedy Nida, who was last seen wearing gray sweats and a blue or purple hoodie.

Kennedy is described as having shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, freckles and wearing glasses.

She is 5' 3" and 120 pounds and last seen in the area of Trabecca Circle on Sept. 22, according to officials