GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public to be on the lookout for missing 17-year-old Jacob Lilly.

Lilly was last seen at approximately 1:14 a.m. in the area of South Harris Road in Garland County on foot, wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jean shorts and no shoes.

He is a 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. Lilly has brown hair and Hazel eyes.

If you have information on this juvenile please contact the Garland County Sheriff's Office at 501-622-3666.

