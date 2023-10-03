Grant County sheriffs searching for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Grant County Sheriff's Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing man who was last seen on March 8.
Michael O'marrah was last seen leaving his residence at approximately 9:30 p.m. and was known to be traveling westbound on Highway 270 out of Grant County.
According to officials, he owns a maroon Ford Taurus with the license plate AIU 46S.
Anyone with information about O'marrah's status is urged to contact Detective David Ponder at (870) 320-0456 or the Grant County Sheriff's Department at (870) 942-2101.