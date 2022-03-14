Guy police locate missing 57-year-old woman

Guy Police Department is searching for Vicky Lyn Woody, a 57-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home on Belle Drive on Feb. 26.

ARKANSAS, USA — Update: Woody has been located.

Guy Police Department is searching for Vicky Lyn Woody, a 57-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home on Belle Drive on Saturday, February 26.

Woody reportedly told someone she would be back on March 1, according to police.

Reports also say that Woody was "going to see an acquaintance named Walter (unknown last name) in the Hwy 107 area near Heber Springs in Cleburne County."

She was driving a red 2011 Chevrolet Colorado displaying Arkansas license plate ABR66B.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the City of Guy Police Department at (501) 679-4585, Greenbrier Police Department dispatch at (501) 679-3105, or your local law enforcement agency.