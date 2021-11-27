15-year-old Haley Shell found in Illinois after missing for nearly 2 months

The Baxter County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 15-year-old Haley Shell, the Arkansas juvenile from Gassville, was found in Chicago, Illinois.

Authorities say that Shell is safe and unharmed after being located.

After receiving information from a citizen, law enforcement in Illinois were able to find Shell and take her into the area's protective custody.

Shell had been missing since Oct. 1, 2021, when she was last seen in Gassville, AR. She was entered and listed as missing with the National Crime Information Center and with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.