LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Police are looking for a 37-year-old homeless woman in Little Rock.

Shanitha Oliver was last seen on Aug. 6. She is listed as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Oliver should call Detective Richard Hilgeman at 501-404-3042 or any violent crimes detective at 501-971-4660.

