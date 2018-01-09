UPDATE - Stone was found safe and alive.

MALVERN, Ark. (KTHV) - Hot Spring County deputies are searching for 48-year-old Brandon Stone after finding his vehicle abandoned on private property. He was last seen around yesterday, Aug. 31, around 2:30 p.m. in Malvern.

Stone is 5 foot, 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes.

The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police are investigating this case. Please call 501-332-3671 with any information.

