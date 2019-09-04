HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public to be on the lookout for missing 23-year-old Brandon Lee Morrison.

Morrison stands at 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Deputies say Morrison has sleeve tattoos on his left arm, along with an airplane tattoo behind his left ear and a dollar sign tattoo to the left side of his neck.

He was last seen leaving work on Tuesday, April 2 in a 1994 blue/silver Dodge Dakota in an unknown direction. The license plate number is 381VNC.

If you have any information on Morrison’s whereabouts, please contact the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office at (501)-332-7418 or (501)-332-3671.