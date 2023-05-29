'I cried all night': Mother searches for answers in Hot Springs kidnapping case

After disappearing in Hot Springs almost two weeks ago, the family of Amir Ellis continues searching for answers to what has happened.

JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — For Jessica Ellis, the day of May 17 started off as a normal day, but that evening it took a turn for the worse.

"I cried and I cried and I cried all night," said Ellis.

Ellis had learned her 20-year-old son Amir Ellis, was nowhere to be found. "It's like waking up in the same nightmare every single day."

On Monday, the Hot Springs Police Department announced they arrested three people in relation to Amir's disappearance.

18-year-old Nathanial Speed and 18-year-old Alexia Chambers were charged with kidnapping and a juvenile was also taken into custody.

Although arrests have been made, there is still no answer to the question of "where is Amir?"

"It's one thing if your child passes, you can work through those things, you absolutely can't work through the unknown, you can't work through not knowing," said Ellis.

Family and friends spent their Monday afternoon searching for Amir in Jessieville.

"Several tips that came in last night of the same map with the same circle of a specific area around Beaudry Circle in Jessiville," Ellis described.

As the search continues, support has been pouring in.

"A lot of mothers on there say I'm so strong and how they look up to me, but I told one of them this morning my strength comes from them every day," she said.

Ellis explained that she has been holding onto hope that she will find her son soon.

"I just have to find him," said Ellis. "For my sake, for my family's sake, I have to."