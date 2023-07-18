Arkansas State Police searching for missing Hot Springs baby

Arkansas State Police has asked for the public's help in locating a missing 15-month-old baby from Hot Springs.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police has asked for the public's help in locating a missing baby.

15-month-old Ora Faye Richardson was last seen in Hot Springs with her grandmother, Teresa Ann Lawrence.

She is described as being 31" in height and weighing about 27 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She could be traveling in a red 1999 two-door Chevrolet Cavalier with Arkansas license plates reading ACE59M.