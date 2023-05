The Hot Springs Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing 20-year-old who was last seen at 101 Rocky Reef Circle on May 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing 20-year-old.

Amir Isaiah Ellis was last seen at 101 Rocky Reef Circle during the early morning hours on May 17, 2023.

He is described as a Black male with brown eyes and a height of 5'6".