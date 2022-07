Hot Springs police are searching for 53-year-old Wendy Ullom, who was last seen leaving her home on July 19, 2022.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark — Hot Springs police are searching for Wendy Ullom, who was last seen leaving her home on July 19, 2022.

The 53-year-old woman has not been seen or heard from her family since leaving her home in a Toyota Camry.

She is described as being roughly 5'3" and weighing around 100 pounds.

Hot Springs police encourage anyone with information to contact them at 501-321-6704.