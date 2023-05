The Hot Springs Village Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in the search for a missing 84-year-old.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — The Hot Springs Village Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in the search for a missing 84-year-old man.

Wayne Nelson was last known to be at 9 West Andalusia Way wearing jeans and a polo shirt (color unknown).

Mr. Nelson is possibly traveling to Indianapolis, Indiana, and may be in a 2010 beige Buick Lucerne with AR tag ALN87M.