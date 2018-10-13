UPDATE - The Independence County Sheriffs Department says Marcia Martin has been found.

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Independence County Sheriff's Department has asked for help in locating missing 61-year-old Marcia Martin.

Martin was last seen in Independence County on Friday, Oct. 12 around approximately 10:00 a.m.

Police said she will possibly be traveling in a white 2014 Cadillac XTS white in color, Arkansas license plate number: 334WLY.

A Find Marcia Martin Facebook page has been setup in hopes of helping locating Martin.

If you have seen Martin or know of her whereabouts please contact the Independence County Sheriff’s Department 870-793-8838 or 870-698-2450.

