INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Independence County Sheriff's Department has asked for help in locating missing 61-year-old Marcia Martin.

Martin was last seen in Independence County on Friday, Oct. 12 around approximately 10:00 a.m.

Police said she will possibly be traveling in a white 2014 Cadillac XTS white in color, Arkansas license plate number: 334WLY.

If you have seen Martin or know of her whereabouts please contact the Independence County Sheriff’s Department 870-793-8838 or 870-698-2450.

