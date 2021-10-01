Izard County deputies searching for missing 95-year-old man

Elmer Roy Quick was last known to be on S. Manor Drive in Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas, across the highway from the airport.

HORSESHOE BEND, Ark. — According to the Izard County Sheriff's Office, a Silver Alert has been issued for 95-year-old Elmer Roy Quick.

Quick was reported missing in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, 2021.

He was last known to be on S. Manor Drive in Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas, across the highway from the airport.

Quick was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown plaid button-up long sleeve shirt, and a red jacket that said "Belevista" on the front left shoulder.

He may be traveling in a white 2012 Chevrolet Equinox with LPN: USAAOFL.