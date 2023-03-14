Officials searching for three missing Jacksonville individuals

The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of three individuals who were reported missing on Tuesday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for three individuals who were reported missing on March 14.

10-year-old Zay'Lee Cochran (from left to right), 68-year-old Novella Johnson and six-year-old Michiah Robinson were reported missing out of Jacksonville, Arkansas.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Detective Lee at (501) 533-6476 or the Jacksonville Police Department's non-emergency line at (501) 985-2802.