Officials searching for three missing Jacksonville individuals

The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of three individuals who were reported missing on Tuesday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for three individuals who were reported missing on March 14.

10-year-old Zay'Lee Cochran (from left to right), 68-year-old Novella Johnson and six-year-old Michiah Robinson were reported missing out of Jacksonville, Arkansas.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Detective Lee at (501) 533-6476 or the Jacksonville Police Department's non-emergency line at (501) 985-2802.

Jacksonville police said the case number for this incident is 23-01331.

