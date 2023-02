The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 34-year-old man. He was last seen wearing black pants and a camouflage shirt.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 34-year-old Phillip Lewis.

Lewis is described as 6-foot-3-inches and 300 pounds. According to officials, he was last seen wearing black pants and a camouflage shirt with black steel-toe boots.

