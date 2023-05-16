Jacksonville police looking for runaway teen

Kortez Cunningham, 17, was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with "Beyoncé" written in pink lettering, orange pants and a long black wig.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of a runaway teenager.

Kortez Cunningham, 17, of Jacksonville, Ark., was reported missing on May 16, 2023, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with "Beyoncé" written in pink lettering, orange pants and a long black wig.