Jacksonville police looking for runaway teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of a runaway teenager.
Kortez Cunningham, 17, of Jacksonville, Ark., was reported missing on May 16, 2023, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with "Beyoncé" written in pink lettering, orange pants and a long black wig.
Anyone with information on Cunningham's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Lee at (501) 533-6476 or slee@cityofjacksonville.net and reference report 23-02505. People can also contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 985-2802.