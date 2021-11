According to the Jacksonville Police Department, Serena Folse was last seen on Nov. 28 after she "left her family after an argument."

JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — According to the Jacksonville Police Department, 22-year-old Serena Folse was last seen on Nov. 28 after she "left her family after an argument."

Police also said that she left barefoot and didn't have a jacket on.

If you have any information on Folse's location, Jacksonville police said to call (501) 985-2802 in reference to report 21-07034.

The subject shown below, Serena Folse, is missing out of Jacksonville, AR. Serena left her family after an argument on... Posted by Jacksonville Police Department, Arkansas on Monday, November 29, 2021