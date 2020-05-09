x
Police search for missing 70-year-old Jacksonville man

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for 70-year-old George Baugher.

Police say Baugher was last known to be on Ricky Raccoon Drive in Jacksonville near North Lake Park.

Baugher has blue eyes, gray hair, stands 5'11'' and weighs 140 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Baugher may be traveling in a black Chevrolet Silverado with LPN: 268STP.

If you have any information on Baugher's whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 985-2802.