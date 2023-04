Zikhay Gordon, 14, was reported missing from Jacksonville on April 26. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway teenager.

Zikhay Gordon, 14, was reported missing out of Jacksonville, Arkansas, and is described as a black male.

Anyone with information regarding Gordon's whereabouts is urged to contact (501) 985-2802 and reference report 23-02180. People can also contact Detective Lee at slee@cityofjacksonville.net or (501) 533-6476.