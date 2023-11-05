Officials searching for missing Jacksonville woman

Jennifer Ragsdale, 38, was last seen around 8 p.m. on May 10, getting into a silver Pontiac Vibe with two men.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing woman.

Jennifer Ragsdale, 38, was last seen around 8 p.m. on May 10, getting into a silver Pontiac Vibe with two white men. Authorities do not know the car's license plate number.

Ragsdale is a white woman who is 5-foot-6 inches tall and 200 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.