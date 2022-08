The Jacksonville Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing child who is believed to be with her non-custodial mother.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing child.

12-year-old Sa’Mari Garry was last seen in Jacksonville and is believed to possibly be with her non-custodial mother, Rickelle Reed.