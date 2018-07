Danielle Simone Johnson, 16, is a frequent runaway and curfew violator, according to Jacksonville police. She is believed to be in the area of Sunny Side but has been known to leave the city limits.

Johnson is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown braids with blue tips.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Jacksonville Police Department at 501-982-3191 reference 18-4442.

