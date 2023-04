The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway teen and her 2-year-old daughter.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking information on a runaway teen's whereabouts and her daughter's.

Stormie Sheets, 16, and Mackenzie Sheets, 2, were reported missing on April 14, 2023.

Authorities believe Stormie Sheets left and took Mackenzie Sheets with her.

Anyone with information regarding Stormie Sheets and Mackenzie Sheets' location is urged to contact (501) 985-2802 and reference report 23-01938 or call the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 982-3191.