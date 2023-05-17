Jefferson Co. officials searching for runaway teen

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway 15-year-old who may be in the Little Rock area.

Bennett was last seen on the evening of May 16 walking away from his residence on Camden Cutoff.

According to officials, he has run away previously and may be in the Pulaski County or Little Rock area.

Bennett is described as a black, male, roughly 5'9" tall, and 169 lbs.