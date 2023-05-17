Jefferson Co. officials searching for runaway teen

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Jaylin Bennett.
Bennett was last seen on the evening of May 16 walking away from his residence on Camden Cutoff.
According to officials, he has run away previously and may be in the Pulaski County or Little Rock area.
Bennett is described as a black, male, roughly 5'9" tall, and 169 lbs.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Jaylin Bennett, please notify the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (870) 541-5351, or the non-emergency dispatcher at (870) 541-5300.