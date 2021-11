The Pine Bluff Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in location Jer'Maryia Kimble.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Pine Bluff Police Department are seeking the public's help in location Jer'Maryia Kimble.

Kimble was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at her residence on South Tennessee Avenue in Pine Bluff.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black coat.