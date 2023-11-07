Jefferson County Sheriff's Office looking for runaway teen

Jaycee Hackney, 16, was last seen on July 9 and may be traveling to Texarkana, Ark., in a silver or gray pickup truck.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen on July 9, 2023.

Jaycee Hackney, 16, ran away from a residence in Jefferson County and may be traveling to Texarkana, Ark., in a silver or gray pickup truck.

Hackney is 5-foot-6 inches tall and 153 pounds. Authorities said she has black hair, but is a natural blonde. Hackney was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jean shorts and white tennis shoes.

She is also known to wear nose rings with long eyelashes.

Anyone with information regarding Hackney's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator Rodney Allen at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (870) 541-5351 or by email at rodney.allen@jeffcoso.org.