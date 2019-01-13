JEFFERSON COUNTY, Arkansas — Over the weekend, members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division aided by other law enforcement officers from the Arkansas State Police, Redfield Police Department, and White Hall Police Department combed the area of Old Warren Road looking for a missing person.

Criminal Investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the community's help to find a 55-year-old John Gordon Honeycutt.

Friends and family of Honeycutt said he was last seen at his residence located on Old Warren Road in Jefferson County, Ark. at around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 6.

After multiple attempts to contact Honeycutt his family filed a missing person report. Sheriff’s deputies located Honeycutt’s abandoned vehicle on Fabry Drive, 5.2 miles south of his residence.

Ground searches have been unsuccessful.

Honeycutt is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair, and last seen wearing a gray shirt and green sweat pants.

If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Honeycutt, please conatct Lieutenant John Bean of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 870-329-5648.