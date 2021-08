According to police, 15-year-old Sydnye Edwards was last seen on the evening of August 26 and may be traveling to Brinkley or Forrest City.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile.

According to police, 15-year-old Sydnye Edwards was last seen on the evening of August 26 and may be traveling to Brinkley or Forrest City.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt. She has black hair with blue and yellow braids.