JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating missing 15-year-old Rhiannon Hudson.

Hudson was last seen in Paris, Ark. on Tuesday, May 12. Deputies say she is possibly in or traveling to Fort Smith, Ark.

She is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She also has dark hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Detective McLemore at 479-214-7413.

