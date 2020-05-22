PORTIA, Arkansas — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has activated a Silver Alert in search for missing 72-year old Gene Peterson.

Peterson was last seen on Thursday May, 21 at 9 a.m. on 99 Coffman Street in Portia, Ark. near Jordan's Gas Station.

He has short, gray hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet and 10 inches tall, and weighs 168 pounds.

If anyone has any information please contact Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 886-2525.

