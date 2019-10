LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding missing 23-year-old Kadijah Breanna Cornelious.

Cornelious was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 20 around 6 p.m.

She is described as 4 feet and 11 inches and weighs 110 pounds.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 501-404-3042, 501-404-3014 or any violent crimes detective at 501-404-3051.