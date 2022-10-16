Little Rock family continues search for loved one a year after his disappearance

One year ago Harley McCourt disappeared and he still hasn't been found. His family is still holding on to hope and is offering $10,000 to anyone who has information.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On October 2, 2021, Kim McCourt had plans to watch the Razorbacks with her son, instead, she learned that her son had disappeared.

Though it has been over a year since her son's disappearance, McCourt said she still remembers every detail of that day.

"I knew something was wrong. And so, I went, and I started searching everywhere. I looked in the closets, under the bed,” said McCourt.



Ever since that October morning, McCourt and her daughters, Jessica and Brittany Crumpton, have looked just about everywhere with hopes of finding Harley.

"We did the first search party. We did that all ourselves. Organize it, get people to come search, “said Brittany Crumpton.



One year later the search effort still continues, and the family got help on Friday and Saturday from others who also haven't given up on the search.

"The K9 Quapaw nation came and this the third time they've done a search,” said McCourt. "With the rain coming in it kind of put an end to their efforts this time and they said they will be back,”

The family expressed that they've been very thankful for groups like those who have continued to assist.

"Sergeant King with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is the one in charge of his case and he's been great,” McCourt added.

"He's actively working on it. I know for a fact it's not just become a cold case to him it is something he does work on.”

Harley's home is still filled with his belongings right where he left them.

“He did not take his cell phone, vehicle nothing at all, left his wallet here, everything was right by his bed," McCourt explained.



The family has been left with many unanswered questions.

"Something's not right and he didn't just get up and walk away and not ever be seen. I mean it's just not it's not him,” said McCourt.



With each passing day, Harley's sisters said that being without their brother hasn't gotten any easier.

"It feels like every day’s the same. It really does for me it does anyways," expressed Brittany Crumpton.

"I don't believe the term time heals because that feeling hasn't changed," Jessica Crumpton explained.

Despite the unknown, the tight-knit family has continued to hold on to hope.

"Whether we know in the end it's not probably going to be good, we've got to bring him home to us," said McCourt.