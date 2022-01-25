Little Rock FBI offering reward in search for missing man

Little Rock FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 42-year-old Jason Lierl who was last seen in Madison County on January 25, 2022.

After Lierl's disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton County, and Madison County in Arkansas, as well as Eagle Rock, Missouri.

Lierl is a Caucasian male with brown hair, blue eyes, height 5'6, a tattoo of the words "Cross 1-11-12" on his left forearm, and a tattoo of an Iron Cross on his right bicep.

The FBI will be offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information that could help lead to the location and recovery of Lierl.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact FBI Little Rock at (501) 221-9100 or submit a tip online.