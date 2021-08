Police say Edward Eugene Brooks was last known to be on Baseline Road in Little Rock, near a bridge close to Kum & Go.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are searching for missing 51-year-old Edward Eugene Brooks.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants, and white crocs. He stands 5'11'' and weighs around 160 lbs.