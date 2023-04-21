x
Missing Persons Reports

Officials looking for missing North Little Rock woman

Monica McClain, 52, of North Little Rock, was last seen on Roosevelt Road in Little Rock on March 14, 2023.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 52-year-old Monica McClain of North Little Rock.

According to officials, she was last seen on Roosevelt Road in Little Rock.

McClain is described as a white female that's 5-foot-3-inches and 150 pounds.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.

Callers may request to be anonymous.

