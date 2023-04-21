Officials looking for missing North Little Rock woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 52-year-old Monica McClain of North Little Rock.
According to officials, she was last seen on Roosevelt Road in Little Rock.
McClain is described as a white female that's 5-foot-3-inches and 150 pounds.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371-4829.
Callers may request to be anonymous.