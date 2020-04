LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding missing 25-year-old Elias Robertson.

Police say Robertson was last seen in Little Rock on April 14.

Robertson is described as 6 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

