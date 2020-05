LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Little Rock police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Davion Coleman who has been missing since April 16, 2020.

Davion is described as being a black male who is 5'9" tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Little Rock police ask that if you know of Davion's whereabouts to contact them at (501) 371-4829.